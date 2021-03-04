29 Study Rooms and Counting!



Private study spaces are now available to book through the library (go/bookaroom/).

The library has always offered private study rooms for student use and this semester we’re adding even more. Thanks to generous staff and faculty, who volunteered to loan their offices to create 15 new study spaces within the Davis Family Library. This brings the number of bookable study spaces up to 29 rooms!

How to Reserve a Study Room

Start at go/bookaroom/ Click on a green available time when you want to study in the library Scroll down and hit the ‘Submit Times’ button Review your submission Enter your name and email to confirm your reservation Show up to your study room during your reserved time slot!

Terms for Study Rooms

Available for use by reservation only when the library is open.

Except where other policies take precedence, rooms may be reserved by current faculty, staff, and students only.

If you have reserved a room and you arrive to find the room is in use, your reservation permits you to tell the other person to move to another space.

If you have not reserved a room and you arrive to find the room is vacant, you may use the room until the next reservation begins. In that case, you should immediately reserve the room so that it is clear to others that it is in use.

If the room was reserved by another person and they arrive late, you will need to find another space when they arrive.

Reservations are accepted for up to 3-hour time slots and may be made up to 2 weeks in advance.

COVID safety measures:

Disinfect surfaces after use. If you are by yourself, you do not need to wear a face covering when you are in the room. You must wear a face covering when you enter and exit, or if you are sharing the room with others.