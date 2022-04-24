April 24-30 is Preservation Week

In addition to the work we do to preserve our own collections of books, photographs, audiovisual formats, and digital archives, Special Collections serves as a resource for preservation in the broader community. That’s why every year we take the opportunity to highlight these efforts during Preservation Week, inspiring action to preserve personal, family, and community collections in addition to library, museum, and archive collections.



Ever wonder the best way to store your old family photos or how to ensure your digital files stay accessible long-term? Check out the Preservation for Everyone section of the American Library Association website and think about how to care for your own family collections. Or check out the free webinars, including: Caring for Family Keepsakes, Preserving Family Recipes, and Preserving your Personal Digital Photographs