For Current Updates on COVID-19: http://go.middlebury.edu/covid19
Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

Search

Library

Davis Family Library: 9am - 5pm
Armstrong Science Library: Closed
View Library Hours
Library Response to COVID-19

Asian American and Pacific Islander Life and Culture Digital Display

| by Amy Frazier

MiddPoints

The entrance of the Davis Family Library at night

Middlebury Libraries are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021 with a digital display highlighting books, music, film, and related podcasts that help us celebrate and reflect on AAPI history. Many thanks to Kat Cyr for her help and input in creating this display.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Life and Culture digital display

Is there a title that you think should be included in this collection? We welcome suggestions!

Media Contact

Amy Frazier is the Film & Media Librarian.