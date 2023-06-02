Bee Ottinger Lesbian House Photograph Archive Online

1,515 photographic images from the Bee Ottinger Lesbian Collection are now available online.

Barbara “Bee” Ottinger graduated from Middlebury College in 1970. The photographs in this collection of the Los Angeles Lesbian House were taken between 1972 and 1973 by Ottinger for her thesis project at the California Institute of the Arts. The Lesbian House was affiliated with the Los Angeles Gay Community Service Center and was established in 1972 as a safe space for lesbians regardless of class, race, religion, or background.

Browse over 1,500 photographic images in the Internet Archive.

Visit our ArchivesSpace Finding Aid for the Bee Ottinger collection of Lesbian House photographic negatives.

Can you help us identify the women of the Lesbian House? If you can, contact us at specialcollections@middlebury.edu.