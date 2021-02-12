Celebrating Black History Month: Poet Rita Dove and the National Capitol

Rita Dove, a Pultizer Prize winning poet, was the first Black American to serve as United States Poet Laureate.

Her poem, “Lady Freedom Among Us,” was written in 1993 to mark the return of the newly cleaned bronze statue perched atop the Capitol dome.

This three-dimensional version of “Lady Freedom,” housed in Special Collections, was created by Janus Press, founded in 1955 and located in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in the town of West Burke. This brightly colored, paper construction is one of only 100 copies. Beyond Middlebury, it can be found in the Library of Congress, the National Gallery of Art, and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London.