Did you hear? Middlebury speeches are available online

| by Kellam Ayres

MiddPoints

Did you hear? Speeches and lectures from Middlebury (and beyond) are available to you


Toni Morrison, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Barry Lopez, Tracy K. Smith, Fred Rogers, and thousands of other writers, scholars, scientists, and artists have given speeches, talks, and lectures at Middlebury.

Want to listen to a specific contemporary or historic speech, or just browse the video and audio collections? Here’s how to get started:

Interested in other speeches from around the world? Check out this LibGuide for suggestions:

Lectures & Speeches

If you have any questions, ask a librarian!

