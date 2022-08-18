Diverse historical research resources now available

The library has recently secured access for Middlebury (Vermont) users to a number of historical resources highlighting diverse populations.

Ethnic American newspapers from the Balch collection, 1799-1971 : Featuring more than 130 fully searchable newspapers in 10 languages from 25 states—including many rare 19th-century titles—this online collection provides extensive coverage of many of the most influential ethnic groups in U.S. history. With an emphasis on Americans of Czech, French, German, Hungarian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Jewish, Lithuanian, Polish, Slovak and Welsh descent, this unique resource will enable students and scholars to explore often-overlooked aspects of this nation’s history, politics and culture.