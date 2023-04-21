New Ancient Music at the Davis Family Library

Take a break from studying and join us in the atrium at 8:30pm for music as it hasn’t been played in 2,500 years

The Call of Kinnaru is a new ancient music band featuring voice, lyre, double pipes, and frame drums. On Friday, May 12, 8:30-9:30pm, the band will be performing in Davis Family Library, complete with replica ancient instruments. Selections will include compositions for Sappho, Aristophanes, and Euripides, and will feature artwork by local cartoonist Glynnis Fawkes.

Members of The Call of Kinnaru are John Franklin (lyre, kinnaru), Julia Irons (voice, percussion), Jamie Levis (tympanon, riqq) and Rachel Fickes (double pipe, lyres), whom you might recognize as the evening and weekend supervisor at the Davis Family Library circulation desk.

Just here for the artwork? Check out Charlotte Bronte before Jane Eyre by Glynnis Fawkes, located in Browsing Graphic!