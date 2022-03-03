Library Resuming Deselection Project

You may recall that before the pandemic, the library had begun a project to review its circulating collections in order to remove outdated print books and those no longer needed for the curriculum and research. The work slowed considerably when COVID struck, and library staff are now resuming the pace. There’s a lot more information in the original announcement describing the project, and on the site for the project itself. There you’ll find background, explanations, FAQs, and shelf lists for you to help us review when they’re ready.

Want to be notified when certain subject title lists are ready for your review? Request it here!