MiddLab Coffee Break: Creating Accessible Documents

Our first MiddLab Coffee Break of the fall will focus on creating accessible documents. We’ll review general guidelines for creating accessible materials, as well as how to ensure that the documents that you create and share with your class are accessible to all students. All the methods reviewed will use tools that are freely available to Middlebury faculty, staff and students. The discussion will be facilitated by Heather Stafford (Instructional Designer, DLINQ) and Leanne Galletly (User Experience & Digital Scholarship Librarian). Our facilitators have experience in helping faculty, staff, and students create accessible materials, but we want this to be a community discussion, so please bring your projects, questions, and concerns as well! Although we will focus on documents, the discussion will touch on accessibility tips & resources to help you with other formats as well.

Topics covered will include:

Using formatting tools in Microsoft Word for accessibility purposes

Using optical character recognition ( OCR ) to make the text in PDF s accessible

Using SensusAccess to convert existing materials into a variety of formats

This discussion will take place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM EDT.

To register for this event, please go to go/coffeebreak/.

The MiddLab Coffee Break discussion series is a monthly meeting of faculty, staff, and students interested in digital academia to meet for the discussion, sharing, and questioning of a variety of topics important to our community. These meetings are hosted by MiddLab, with co-sponsorship from the Library, ITS, DLINQ, and the MiddData initiative and the participation of guest experts from across our community. MiddLab is a cross-campus hub for librarians, technologists, and other specialists who support digital projects, digital scholarship, and other technology-based research needs.

These discussions will take place monthly, on Friday afternoons. Times, dates, and registration information will be announced here, as well as at go/middlab/. Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming sessions!