MiddLab Coffee Break: Information Security

Our September MiddLab Coffee Break will be focused on the topic of Information Security. The discussion will be facilitated by Ian McBride (ITS), Jonathan Kemp (Sciences Technology Support Services), Chris Norris (ITS), and Pete Johnson (Computer Science). Our facilitators have experience in the area of information security and the considerations that surround computer systems security, but we want this to be a community discussion, so please bring your projects, questions, and concerns.

This discussion will take place on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT.

To register for this event, please go to go/coffeebreak/.

The MiddLab Coffee Break discussion series is a monthly meeting of faculty, staff, and students interested in digital academia to meet for the discussion, sharing, and questioning of a variety of topics important to our community. These meetings are hosted by MiddLab, with co-sponsorship from the Library, ITS, DLINQ, and the midd.data initiative, and the participation of guest experts from across our community. MiddLab is a cross-campus hub for librarians, technologists, and other specialists who support digital projects, digital scholarship, and other technology-based research needs.

These discussions will take place monthly, on Friday afternoons. Times, dates, and registration information will be announced here, as well as at go/middlab/. Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming sessions!