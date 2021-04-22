MiddLab Coffee Break: Managing Your Scholarly Identity

Our May MiddLab Coffee Break is focused on the topic of managing your scholarly identity. A digital scholarly ID is a unique code that distinguishes you from other authors with a similar name, and allows you to link your scholarly activity across your career. Managing your scholarly identifiers also helps you to curate your digital self and help other researchers find your work. Librarians Leanne Galletly and Wendy Shook will discuss the value of creating your ID, provide an overview of digital identity platforms like ORCiD, SCOPUS, and Google Scholar, and demonstrate how to create an account with ORCiD. As always, we want this to be a community discussion, so please bring your projects, questions, and concerns.

This discussion will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT.

To register for this event, please go to go/coffeebreak/.

The MiddLab Coffee Break discussion series is a monthly meeting of faculty, staff, and students interested in digital academia to meet for the discussion, sharing, and questioning of a variety of topics important to our community. These meetings are hosted by MiddLab, with co-sponsorship from the Library, ITS, DLINQ, and the MiddData initiative and the participation of guest experts from across our community. MiddLab is a cross-campus hub for librarians, technologists, and other specialists who support digital projects, digital scholarship, and other technology-based research needs.

These discussions will take place monthly, on Friday afternoons. Times, dates, and registration information will be announced here, as well as at go/middlab/. Topics that are slated to be covered later this year:

June: Web Accessibility

July: Data Management

August: Document Accessibility

September: Information Security

October: Web Scraping

November: Data Visualization Tools

December: Social Media Scraping

January 2022: Open Source

Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming sessions!