MiddLab Coffee Break: Open Your Scholarship

The MiddLab Coffee Break discussion series is a monthly meeting of faculty, staff, and students interested in digital academia to meet for the discussion, sharing, and questioning of a variety of topics important to our community. These meetings will be facilitated by MiddLab members, along with guest experts from across the Middlebury community.

To register for this event, please go to go/coffeebreak/.

Please join us for the inaugural meeting of our MiddLab Coffee Break series! These meetings are hosted by MiddLab, with co-sponsorship from the Library, ITS, DLINQ, and the MiddData initiative. MiddLab is a cross-campus hub for librarians, technologists, and other specialists who support digital projects, digital scholarship, and other technology-based research needs.

In our first meeting, we will be focusing on the topic of open scholarship, including open access (OA) and open educational resources (OER). The discussion will be facilitated by Ryan Clement, Data Services Librarian, along with Mike Roy, Dean of the Library, and Kellam Ayres, Circulation Services Coordinator for Reserves. Our facilitators have broad experience in the world of open scholarship, but we want this to be a community discussion, so please bring your projects, questions, and concerns!

These discussions will take place monthly, on Friday afternoons. Times, dates, and registration information will be announced here, as well as at go/middlab/. Topics that are slated to be covered later this year:

March: Ethics in Data

April: Apporto and Virtual Machines

May: Scholarly Identity Online

June: Web Accessibility

July: Data Management

August: Document Accessibility

September: Information Security

October: Web Scraping

November: Data Visualization Tools

December: Social Media Scraping

January 2022: Open Source

Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming sessions!