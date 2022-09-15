This summer marked the fourth year of our MiddLab Data Workshops summer series. After several years of focusing our outreach on undergraduate summer research assistants and then addressing pandemic remote instruction needs, this summer we focused on broadening our slate of offerings and reaching out to a larger audience across the institution. While our workshops have always been open to the entire community, this summer we were intentional in our efforts to be inclusive.

We did this by promoting our workshop offerings beyond undergraduate summer research assistants and their faculty mentors. Starting with our regular late-spring survey on topics and scheduling, we reached out to faculty and staff at the Institute as well, and saw an enthusiastic response. Just under half of our registrants this summer came from programs at the Institute, with a number of these folks attending multiple workshops. We also increased outreach this summer to faculty and students in the humanities — historically underrepresented in our registrations, despite growing interest across the humanities in computational work. While our outreach to humanists is still evolving, we saw an increase in humanities scholars attending our workshops this summer, with many multi-workshop registrants. You can see the breakdown of registrants by school and academic area below.

Driven by our goal of increased breadth of coverage and relevance to a larger population of scholars, we also significantly increased our workshop offerings this summer. New workshops in the series included: Organizing and Managing Research Data

Introduction to Python for Data (1 & 2)

Designing Better Data Visualizations

Introduction to Text Mining in R

Introduction to Geospatial Data in R (cancelled due to technical issues)

High-Performance Computing and Slurm at Middlebury We saw strong registrations across our slate of offerings, with some of our newer workshops having the largest shares of registrants. You can see a breakdown of our registrations by topic and specific workshop below.