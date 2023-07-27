Middlebury has joined the Boston Library Consortium

Middlebury is one of the newest members of the Boston Library Consortium (BLC), a network of 26 libraries located throughout the Northeast. One of the benefits of membership is that Middlebury faculty, staff, and currently enrolled students can borrow – in person – circulating materials from participating BLC libraries.

For those in our community who spend a portion of the year away from the Middlebury campus, this may be especially exciting for you! You may obtain a Consortium Card at the Davis Family Library Circulation Desk. Borrowing procedures vary across member libraries, ranging from pro forma registration to interviews to assess scholarly research needs, so please check the BLC site for details about the specific library you will use. More information about obtaining a card can be found on our library borrowing page.