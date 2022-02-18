Middlebury Special Collections and JSTOR Unite!

Next time you search JSTOR (go/jstor) for your favorite academic journal or ebook, you might stumble on one of our 13,802 historic archives, including photographs, postcards, newspapers, alumni magazines, and manuscripts.

Middlebury recently joined hundreds of other universities, libraries, and museums to host our archival collections alongside secondary literature already discoverable at JSTOR.

JSTOR is a part of ITHAKA, a not-for-profit organization helping to advance research and teaching and to preserve the scholarly record. JSTOR is used by more than 81 million scholars and students across 170 countries each year, so what better place to preserve Middlebury College history and the rare and unique materials held in Special Collections?