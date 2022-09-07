More magazine (and more) archives now available

The Middlebury libraries have added new or expanded archives to a number of magazines.

National geographic expansion : online access to the archive of National Geographic has moved forward and now includes all issues from 1888 up to about a month ago.

Royal Geographical Society archive : Royal Geographical Society (with Institute of British Geographers) was founded in 1830. Much more than a magazine, the Society’s archive contains vast collections of documents, maps, photographs, expedition reports, manuscript materials and books, and span 500 years of geography, travel and exploration.

Times Literary Supplement Historical Archive, The Times Literary Supplement (TLS) has served for over 100 years as a leading forum for fine writing, literary discoveries, and insightful debate. The weekly review was founded in 1902 as a free supplement to The Times (London), and it became a separate publication in 1914. From its Anglo-centric beginnings, it developed into a truly international publication by the mid-twentieth century, with contributors from every region of the world and coverage ranging from literature and criticism to history, science, politics, and art. Middlebury’s access to this archive spans 1902 through 2019.

Pravda archive, 1959-1996 : Articles published in Правда (Pravda) during the Cold War and the years immediately following, from 1959 to 1996, collected and translated into English by the CIA.

Current digest of the Russian press : Not exactly a magazine, this title was founded in 1949. The Current Digest was first published as The Current Digest of the Soviet Press (1949-1991), followed by The Current Digest of the Post-Soviet Press (1992-2010), and now The Current Digest of the Russian Press. Each week the Current Digest presents a selection of Russian-language press materials, carefully translated into English. Middlebury now has access to all issues, from 1949 to the present.

Early American Newspapers : Middlebury has added Series 15 (Immigrant communities) and Series 18 (Racial awakening in the Northeast) to previous access that includes Series 1 (From colonies to nation), Series 2 (The new republic), and Series 3 (From farm to city) of this valuable resource.