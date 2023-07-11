Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

New - access to al-Mandumah

| by Arabella Holzapfel

MiddPoints

Dar al-Mandumah homepage

Students, faculty, and staff at Middlebury College and at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies now have access to al-Mandumah, full-text content of Arabic scientific conferences, dissertations and academic journals from 1921 to present day.

The databases included are:

  • EduSearch
  • HumanIndex
  • IslamicInfo
  • AraBase
  • EcoLink
  • Mandumah Dissertations

Middlebury College users can use this link.

MIIS users can use this link.

If you encounter problems accessing this or any online library resource, please send an email to eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu and we’ll try to help.

