Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

Search

Library

Davis Family Library: 7:30am - 12am
Armstrong Science Library: 7:45am - 12am
View Library Hours

New - access to historic Burlington Free Press

| by Arabella Holzapfel

MiddPoints

Image of Burlington Free Press masthead from 1924

Middlebury (Vermont) users have new access to recent and historical text and images of the Burlington Free Press.
This new access includes full-page pdf images from:
Daily Free Press (Burlington) (1848-1868);
Burlington Daily Free Press and Times (1869-1885);
Burlington Daily Free Press (1885-1923);
Burlington Free Press (1923-2007);
Burlington Free Press (2010-about a week ago)

Searches on the ProQuest platform will find applicable results from this archive. (Currently, a search through LibrarySearch will not find results from this archive; we’re working on that.)

(If you encounter any difficulty with this or any Middlebury library resource, please send an email to eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu )
 

Media Contact

Arabella Holzapfel is the Electronic Resources Manager and Library Systems Specialist.

Middlebury Library

Contact Us

Research Desk: (802) 443-5496
Circulation Services: (802) 443-5494
ResearchDesk@middlebury.edu
library_circulation@middlebury.edu