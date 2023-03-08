New - access to historic Burlington Free Press

Middlebury (Vermont) users have new access to recent and historical text and images of the Burlington Free Press.

This new access includes full-page pdf images from:

Daily Free Press (Burlington) (1848-1868);

Burlington Daily Free Press and Times (1869-1885);

Burlington Daily Free Press (1885-1923);

Burlington Free Press (1923-2007);

Burlington Free Press (2010-about a week ago)



Searches on the ProQuest platform will find applicable results from this archive. (Currently, a search through LibrarySearch will not find results from this archive; we’re working on that.)



(If you encounter any difficulty with this or any Middlebury library resource, please send an email to eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu )

