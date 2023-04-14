Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

New - access to The New York Times

| by Arabella Holzapfel

Middlebury now has an academic site license with The New York Times that includes current students, faculty, and staff at both the College and the Institute!

For access, “claim a pass” at https://accessnyt.com (Requires a middlebury.edu email account. Student passes are valid through their graduation year. Faculty and staff passes are valid for four years; when the pass expires, a new one can be obtained at https://accessnyt.com.)

Middlebury’s access includes content back to 1851 through web browsers or the NYT app. (It does not include Games or other supplementary content.)

If you encounter any access problems, please contact us at eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu

Arabella Holzapfel is the Electronic Resources Manager & Library Systems Specialist.

