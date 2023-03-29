New - access to The Woman's Tribune

Middlebury College students, faculty, and staff can now search and browse issues of The Woman’s Tribune, regarded by Elizabeth Cady Stanton as “the best suffrage paper ever published.”

The Woman’s Tribune was the second-longest running woman suffrage newspaper in the United States. Clara Bewick Colby served as its editor over the twenty-six year run (1883 – 1909). Originally published in Beatrice, Nebraska, the paper provided a unique mid-Western perspective on the women’s rights movement in the 19th century,

