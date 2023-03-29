Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

New - access to The Woman's Tribune

| by Arabella Holzapfel

The Woman's Tribune masthead

Middlebury College students, faculty, and staff can now search and browse issues of The Woman’s Tribune, regarded by Elizabeth Cady Stanton as “the best suffrage paper ever published.”

The Woman’s Tribune was the second-longest running woman suffrage newspaper in the United States. Clara Bewick Colby served as its editor over the twenty-six year run (1883 – 1909). Originally published in Beatrice, Nebraska, the paper provided a unique mid-Western perspective on the women’s rights movement in the 19th century,

If you encounter any problems with access to this or any library resource, please contact eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu

Arabella Holzapfel is the Electronic Resources Manager & Library Systems Specialist.

