New - expanded access to ProQuest resources

Students, faculty, and staff at Middlebury Institute of International Studies and Middlebury College now have access to thousands of full-text journals, ebooks, theses and dissertations, as well as streaming video,

Both campuses have had access to thousands of full-text journals through ProQuest Central as well as the most comprehensive collection of dissertations and theses in the world (ProQuest Dissertations and Theses, Global) for a few years. We have just added Academic Complete, over 200,000 academic ebooks in many disciplines, as well as Academic Video Online — streaming video featuring documentaries, award-winning films, content from PBS, National Geographic, 60 Minutes, the BBC, and more.

The combination of these four resources is called ProQuest One Academic, and here are links:

Middlebury College:

Middlebury Institute:

Please report any problems accessing these or any library resources by emailing eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu