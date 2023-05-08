New - expanded JSTOR access

Middlebury College (Vermont) users now have access to all journals and primary source content on the JSTOR platform.

Since at least 2007, Middlebury has provided access to certain selected collections of archival journals (starting from Volume 1, number 1). Thanks to a change in pricing model that JSTOR has instituted, we are now able to provide Middlebury College users access to all archival journals as well as JSTOR’s primary source materials - Global Plants, 19th century British Pamphlets, Struggles for Freedom: Southern Africa, and World Heritage Sites - Africa.