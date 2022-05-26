New Library Purchase Request Form!

The library has a new purchase-request form! It’s a Google Form at go.middlebury.edu/requests, and if you have our old form bookmarked, please update your bookmark to go.middlebury.edu/requests. Doing so will ensure that your bookmark will always take you directly to the current request form, regardless of any future changes behind the scenes.



Please note! Using the old form will result in your purchase request disappearing into a black hole never to be seen again, rather than being fulfilled. Here’s what you want to see: