New library resources - the last few

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to some new library resources that don’t fit in the previous groupings.

ProQuest Legislative Insight : Legislative Insight is comprised of legislative histories — fully searchable PDFs of full-text publications generated in the course of congressional lawmaking. Each history includes the full text of the public law itself, all versions of related bills, law-specific Congressional Record excerpts, committee hearings, reports, and prints. Also included are presidential signing statements, CRS reports, and miscellaneous congressional publications that provide background material to aid in the understanding of issues related to the making of the law. Streaming video - we have added hundreds of films from the Icarus Films Fiction collection and the Docuseek2 Complete Collection. Search by title, subject, etc., in Midcat or browse on the Docuseek2 website. Oxford Bibliographies Online - Latino Studies : Middlebury’s access to OBO Latino Studies has been added to our Oxford Bibliographies Online portfolio that has included Cinema and Media Studies, Sociology, and Latin American Studies. The field of Latino Studies explores the Hispanic minority in the United States and is enriched by an interdisciplinary perspective. Oxford Bibliographies in Latino Studies offers an authoritative, trustworthy, and up-to-date intellectual map to this ever-changing discipline.

Earl George Macartney Collection: This is a collection of a great variety of records related to Earl George Macartney’s historic mission to China during 1792-1794. The mission was dispatched by King George III of Britain in the name of congratulating Emperor Qianlong’s 83rd birthday. This Cornell University Library collection consists of letters, journals, logbooks, watercolors, engravings, and books (illustrated accounts of the expedition/mission) produced by Macartney himself and those who accompanied him on the mission. Norman Bethune papers Dr. Norman Bethune (白求恩; 1890–1939), a Canadian thoracic surgeon, was a national hero in China. Mao Zedong, who only met Bethune once briefly, lionized him in an essay for his selfless dedication to others. This essay was included in the Red Book and Mao’s collected works, and was mandatory reading in China. The Norman Bethune Papers consists of letter correspondences, newspaper and magazine clippings, photographs, pamphlets, and research materials selected from several sub-collections including the Norman Bethune Collection,

FBI file on Owen Lattimore: An American sinologist and college professor, Owen Lattimore (1900–1989) traveled extensively and did research throughout China, Manchuria, Mongolia, and Chinese Turkistan. From 1938-1950, he served as director of the Page School of International Relations at Johns Hopkins. In 1950, Senator Joseph McCarthy accused him of being a Soviet espionage agent. A senate committee exonerated him later that year. In 1952, he was indicted on seven counts of perjury on the charge that he lied when he told a Senate internal security subcommittee earlier in 1952 that he had not promoted Communism and Communist interests. In 1955, the Justice Department dropped all charges against him. Most of the material in this file relates to Lattimore’s leftist sympathies and catalogs how he became a victim of McCarthyism.