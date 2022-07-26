New library resources pertaining to Japan

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to over a dozen new collections of primary source material that pertain to Japan as well as Japan’s relations with other East Asian nations, and also the US.

Documents pertaining to Japan from the United States’ State Department:

Japan: Records of the U.S. Department of State Relating to Commercial Relations betweeen Japan and the US, 1910-1949: These documents are predominantly instructions to — and dispatches from — diplomatic and consular officials tracing the commercial relations between the United States and Japan over the course of almost half a century in the years 1910-1949.

Political Relations and Conflict between Republican China and Imperial Japan, 1930-1939: Included in this collection are US State Department records on: the Japanese occupation of Manchuria, beginning with the Mukden incident, in 1931; military action at Shanghai in 1932; further Japanese political and economic penetration into China, 1935-1936; and the course of the undeclared war between Japan and China, 1937-1939.

State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research Reports 1941-1961: This collection consists of research and intelligence reports prepared during 1941-1961 with topics ranging from individual commodities or countries to the economic and political characteristics of whole regions.

Records of the U.S. Department of State relating to political relations between Japan and the US, in three collections:

1930-1939 - The year 1931 stands as a major turning point in Japan’s modern history. In September 1931 Japanese armed forces overran Manchuria, committing their government to a course of direct action in Asia and, ultimately, to the rejection of the structure of international relations which had emerged in the 1920s. This archive charts a key decade in U.S.-Japanese relations.

1940-1944 - This archive traces the outbreak of the U.S. war with Japan in December 1941 through 1944.

1945-1949 - Japan in the summer of 1945 was a nation totally exhausted by war. The Allied Occupation, dedicated to political and social reform, thoroughly transformed the country in a remarkably short period of time.

Records of the U.S. Department of State relating to internal affairs in Japan, in two collections:

1950-1954 - documents in this collection are predominantly instructions to and dispatches from U.S. diplomatic and consular staff between 1950 and 1954 regarding political, economic, military, social, and other internal conditions in Japan.

1955-1959 - documents in this collection are predominantly instructions to and dispatches from U.S. diplomatic and consular staff between 1955 and 1959 regarding political, economic, military, social, and other internal conditions in Japan.

Japan: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1950-1959 - In 1945 Japan was a devastated and occupied country. A decade later it reemerged as an independent state within an American-led order of capitalist states. This rapid transformation was the product of the unusual circumstances of the U.S. occupation and the global rivalry of the Cold War. This collection includes commercial documents such as the Pacific Oceans Convention between the US, Canada, and Japan; and diplomatic correspondence such as those of U.S. Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles.