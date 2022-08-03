New library resources pertaining to South America
Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to several new resources covering South American countries, primarily documented through U.S. State Department records.
- Argentina: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 This archive focuses on Argentina after the era of Juan Perón. The documents in this collection offer insight into various aspects of the Argentine economy of the time.
- SUR, 1931-1992 (Argentinian periodical) SUR is one of the most important and influential literary magazines published in Latin America in the twentieth century. This collection includes images of the complete magazine, including covers, photographs and advertisements, more than 40,000 pages.
- Bolivia: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 The backstory to this archive revolves around the rise of the Nationalist Revolutionary Movement (MNR), which emerged as a broadly based party. Under President Victor Paz Estenssoro (1907-2001), the MNR “introduced universal adult suffrage, carried out a sweeping land reform, promoted rural education, and nationalized the country’s largest tin mines.
- Brazil: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 This collection covers the period following the resignation from the presidency of Janio Quadros in 1961 and the succession of Vice President Joao Goulart, whose years in office were marked by high inflation, economic stagnation, and the increasing influence of radical political elements.
- Chile: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1930-1963 The records in this massive archive range from the era of the Great Depression to the height of the Cold War.
- Colombia: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 The documents in this collection offer a snapshot of Colombia at the height of the Cold War. Numerous records track the impact of the Castro revolution in Cuba.
- Ecuador: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 The documents in this archive trace developments primarily during the administration of John F. Kennedy. Included here are plans by the U.S. Air Force, under an existing understanding between Quito and Washington, to commence photograph mapping operations in Central and Western Ecuador.
- Peru: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 Documents in this collection describe U.S.-Peruvian relations during the Cold War.
- Venezuela: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1960-1963 Documents in this collection illustrate Cold War contexts, the role of the United States in Venezuela’s foreign affairs, and the centrality of oil in the Venezuelan economy.
Media Contact
Arabella is the Electronic Resources Manager & Library Systems Specialist.