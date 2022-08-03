Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

Search

Library

Davis Family Library: 7:30am - 12am
Armstrong Science Library: 7:45am - 10pm
View Library Hours
Library Response to COVID-19

New library resources pertaining to South America

| by Arabella Holzapfel

MiddPoints

Flags of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to several new resources covering South American countries, primarily documented through U.S. State Department records.

Media Contact

Arabella is the Electronic Resources Manager & Library Systems Specialist.

Middlebury Library

Contact Us

Research Desk: (802) 443-5496
Circulation Services: (802) 443-5494
ResearchDesk@middlebury.edu
library_circulation@middlebury.edu