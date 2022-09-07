New library resources pertaining to South Asia

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to a variety of historical resources pertaining to the history of South Asia.

A previous post featured an archive gleaned from the East India Company, a unique collection of India Office Records from the British Library, London, containing royal charters, correspondence, trading diaries, minutes of council meetings and reports of expeditions, among other document types, this resource charts the history of British trade and rule in the Indian subcontinent and beyond from 1599 to 1947. In addition to that, we have: Indian Army And Colonial Warfare On The Frontiers Of India, 1914-1920 : For generations of British and Indian soldiers, the North-West Frontier was the scene of repeated skirmishes and major campaigns against the trans-border Pathan tribes who inhabited the mountainous no-man’s land between India and Afghanistan. This collection contains Army Lists; Orders; Instructions; Regulations; Acts; Manuals; Strength Returns; Orders of Battle; Administration Summaries; organization, commissions, committees, reports, maneuvers; departments of the Indian Army; and regimental narratives.



Pakistan from Crown Rule to Republic: Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1945-1949 : This collection traces the end of British India and the emergence of modern Pakistan. Representative documents with valuable details include the “Economic Survey,” dated April-June 1949, and issued by the Board of Economic Inquiry, West Punjab, Lahore, and “Dacca Newsletter,” dated July 1949. The collection is sourced from the Central Files of the General Records of the Department of State. The records are under the jurisdiction of the Legislative and Diplomatic Branch of the Civil Archives, National Archives and Records Administration, Washington, D.C. India From Crown Rule To Republic, 1945-1949: Records Of The US State Department : This collection of U.S. State Department Central Classified Files relating to the internal affairs of India and U.S. relations with India, contain a wide range of materials, including special reports on political and military affairs; studies and statistics on socioeconomic matters; interviews and minutes of meetings with foreign government officials; full texts of important letters, instructions, and cables sent and received by U.S. diplomatic personnel; voluminous reports and translations from foreign journals and newspapers; countless translations of high-level foreign government documents, including speeches, memoranda, official reports, and transcripts of political meetings and assemblies.