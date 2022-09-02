New library resources related to the Middle East (and Afghanistan and Greece)

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to a variety of primary source material documenting the history of the Middle East and surrounding areas.



This journey through our new resources will start in Afghanistan, then head West to Iran and then Mesopotamia, then South to the Southern Persian Gulf and Arabian peninsula, pausing in Egypt (as far West as we’ll go) then Northeast to the Levant and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Afghanistan in 1919: The Third Anglo-Afghan War : The Third Anglo-Afghan War began on 6 May 1919 and ended with an armistice on 8 August 1919. While it was essentially a minor tactical victory for the British in so much as they were able to repel the regular Afghan forces, in many ways it was a strategic victory for the Afghans. This collection of confidential correspondence, memoranda, orders, reports and other materials provide a broad spectrum of information on military policy and administration, including the organization, operations and equipment of the army during the war.

Iran (Persia): Records of the U.S. Department of State, 1883-1959 : Iran’s geopolitical importance at the end of the nineteenth century made it a central focus in the “great game” of diplomatic rivalry between the major imperial powers, Great Britain and Russia. The documents in this collection on Iran are sourced from the Central Files of the General Records of the Department of State.