New - Shakespeare's Globe on Screen

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to Shakespeare’s Globe on Screen - streaming video of recorded plays by Shakespeare performed at Shakespeare’s Globe in London between 2008 through 2018.

Thirty plays recorded live on the Globe stage from leading actors including Mark Rylance, Stephen Fry, and Roger Allam’s Olivier Award-winning Falstaff in Henry IV. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, Shakespeare’s Globe’s diverse program of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity, and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all.