New: UK Parliamentary Papers

Middlebury (Vermont) users now have access to the U.K. Parliamentary Papers (previously known as the House of Commons Parliamentary Papers).



This resource provides complete online coverage of the sessional papers of the British House of Commons and the 19th Century House of Lords. It includes detailed primary sources for the history of Britain, its colonies, and the wider world. It covers working documents of government for all areas of social, political, economic and foreign policy.



Questions or comments can be directed to eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu or your library liaison.

