New - The Washington Post

1. Visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/subscribe/signup to sign-up with your middlebury.edu email address. You will (probably) receive a verification email.

2. Click on your name in the upper right-hand corner

3. Click My Post, then click Manage Account

4. Make sure your email address is Verified, if not, click “Unverified” to be sent a verification email.

5. Once verified, Click into the Subscription & Billing tab in My Post.

6. Click Activate free digital access