New - The Washington Post
Students, faculty, and staff at both Middlebury College and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies now have full access to The Washington Post.
Access to The Post uses a “hybrid” model:
- If you are using a device connected to a campus network, you now have full access at https://www.washingtonpost.com/
- If you are off-campus, follow these steps to create an account for full digital access on any device:
- 1. Visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/subscribe/signup to sign-up with your middlebury.edu email address. You will (probably) receive a verification email.
-
2. Click on your name in the upper right-hand corner
-
3. Click My Post, then click Manage Account
-
4. Make sure your email address is Verified, if not, click “Unverified” to be sent a verification email.
-
5. Once verified, Click into the Subscription & Billing tab in My Post.
-
6. Click Activate free digital access
-
Once your account is created, click the Sign In button in the upper right corner of The Washington Post website, log in to your account, and get full access wherever you are.
If you encounter any problems with The Washington Post or any library resource, please contact eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu
Media Contact
Arabella Holzapfel is the Electronic Resources Manager & Library Systems Specialist.