Open Educational Resources (OER)
| by Kellam Ayres
First, what are Open Educational Resources (OER)? They are teaching, learning, and research materials that include peer-reviewed textbooks, streaming videos, artwork, and language learning resources, just to name a few.
How are they free?
- OER are made possible through an “open license” (often through Creative Commons), that works alongside copyright to permit a wide range of uses.
Wait, what else can I do with OER?
- OER allow for “open use” — not only can you read, view, and listen for free, but you can also revise, remix, and share the materials — wherever, whenever.
Where can I find OER?
- Start at the OER LibGuide (go/oer/) where you can search for open materials, browse by subject, and reach out for support and suggestions.
Any questions about Open Educational Resources? Visit with us at the Research Desk!
