Opening Information for 2022

Opening Information for the libraries, 2022 winter and spring

Nearly all library services have returned to normal for Winter and Spring 2022.

The one exception is that we will regrettably continue to be closed to our guest borrowers.  Once the College changes its policy on campus visitors, we will resume welcoming visitors to our libraries.  As always, library patrons will be expected to follow all College COVID-19 guidelines

Please note that we have decided to link our food policy to the College dining policy. If the College dining policy reverts to grab and go, then we will no longer allow food in our libraries.

Our most important links

go/library/
Library homepage
go/askus/
Contact a librarian (text, chat, email, or telephone) for research and other support needs
go/hours/
Library hours, updated constantly
go/librarynews/
Library news and announcements

To access Go shortcuts from off-campus type go.middlebury.edu/[shortcut] into your browser.

