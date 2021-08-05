For Current Updates on COVID-19: http://go.middlebury.edu/covid19
Davis Family Library: 8am - 5pm
Armstrong Science Library: 10am - 5pm
View Library Hours
Opening Information for Fall Term 2021

| by Mike Roy

MiddPoints

Opening Information Fall 2021

For the Fall 2021 semester, nearly all library services will return to normal.

The one exception is that we will regrettably continue to be closed to our guest borrowers.  Once the College changes its policy on campus visitors, we will resume welcoming visitors to our libraries.  As always, library patrons will be expected to follow all College COVID-19 guidelines

Media Contact

Mike Roy is the Dean of the Library