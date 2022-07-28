Restored access to Britannica

Middlebury users (all of them) again have access to the Britannica encyclopedias (all of them)!

Middlebury users associated with both the Vermont and Monterey campuses now have access to Britannica Online, including the encyclopedias that are part of Britannica’s World Reference Library:

Britannica Academic for Midd ; Britannica Academic for MIIS

Enciclopedia Moderna for Midd (Spanish)* ; Enciclopedia Moderna for MIIS

Encyclopaedia Universalis for Midd (French)* ; Encyclopædia Universalis for MIIS

Britannica Online Japan for Midd ; Britannica Japan for MIIS

*The French and Spanish encyclopedias are also available in Primary and Secondary school versions — Encyclopædia Universalis Junior and Escolar Online. Links are available on the Britannica Academic homepage from the menu marked “Your Britannica resources”.