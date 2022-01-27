Teaching Research Methods: Q&A with Professor Michelle McCauley

Director of Research & Instruction Carrie Macfarlane interviews Michelle McCauley, Professor of Psychology, about collaborating with a librarian to teach a research methods class.

Professor Michelle McCauley joined the Department of Psychology in 1995. She teaches Research Methods, Legal Psychology, Psychology of Work, and Environmental Problems and Human Behavior. Carrie Macfarlane (CM): What courses do you teach with your librarian? Michelle McCauley (MM): Research Methods in Psychology, and my First-Year Seminar.

CM: Who is your librarian? And, how long have you been working with me? ;) MM: Carrie Macfarlane is the librarian for Psychology, and I’ve been working with her (you!) since 2015, when she introduced my first-year seminar to the library. After that, I began asking her to meet with students in Research Methods. CM: Would you describe one of your research assignments? MM: For research methods, students pick a topic in psychology of interest and then, over the term, complete a deep review of the literature on the topic and write a formal literature review describing what they have learned (this is revised at least three times). They then take this learning, and use it to design a study to advance current understanding of the phenomenon. They then use the library databases to help research and locate specific psychological assessment tools they would use in their proposed study. Finally, they write a formal research proposal, which includes not only the review of the literature but also a method and anticipated result sections, using APA formatting.