Textbook reserves trial results

In Spring 2022, the library ran a trial providing print textbooks on reserve. The experiment yielded some interesting information that suggested a different approach.



During Spring semester 2022, the library ran a trial program that provided copies of required textbooks on print reserves. All faculty were invited to participate, and 30 professors, teaching 34 different courses, did so. The program was received with enthusiasm, but it was used less than the reception would have suggested. A full analysis is available online with the details.

Taking all the results and feedback into account, we’ve revised our textbook-purchasing policy to allow purchasing electronic textbooks for current semester reserves use, at faculty request only. If we can obtain an electronic edition for multiple simultaneous users at a semi-reasonable price, we’ll do it. Textbook publishers don’t consistently make this easy or affordable, though, and when we can’t obtain a multiple-user ebook edition, we’ll purchase up to two copies in print, which will be retained in the circulating collection for three years after they’re last placed on reserve.

Please contact Douglas Black, Collection Development Librarian, for more information. We’ll try this and see how it goes!