Mikaela Taylor ‘15 returns to the Middlebury Libraries as Special Collections Archivist.

Mikaela earned her BA in Comparative Literature at Middlebury College in 2015. Upon graduation, she joined Special Collections as Postgraduate Fellow before leaving to pursue her MA in Italian from Middlebury. Before retuning to Special Collections, Mikaela was the University Relations Associate in the International Programs office.

Mikaela will help us collect, preserve, and highlight Middlebury’s incredible and diverse Special Collections holdings with a focus on archives that document Middlebury students—past, present, and future. Mikaela will also join the Twilight Project, facilitating student research on histories of exclusion and marginalization at Middlebury.

Welcome back Mikaela!