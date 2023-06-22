Welcome Language Schools and Bread Loaf School of English

Hi, language lovers! Here’s the library’s best advice for finding books, articles, and films for summer studies.

Every Day Will be Packed with Activity

We know every day will be busy for you! Summer programs are fun and fast-paced. You’ll attend classes, join cultural celebrations, study, and build lasting friendships over extended evening meals. When it’s time to do research, you’ll need to find library materials as quickly as possible.

Allow Us to Introduce Your Next New Love: Library Research Guides

Our guides are the most efficient way to find high-quality research materials including books, articles, movies, and more.

Library research guides quickly connect you to the types of resources you need. They’re curated by librarians who have worked with summer students for years. They point you to resources that are available either through a subscription or for free. Since you’re a Middlebury student, you don’t have to pay extra for any of the sources in our guides.

Find Library Resources for Summer Studies