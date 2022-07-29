We're back! Middlebury rejoins Center for Research Libraries

Middlebury has resumed its membership in the Center for Research Libraries, effective 8/1, and is once again eligible to borrow CRL materials via interlibrary loan. The Library had to cancel its membership in the aftermath of the COVID budget cuts, and we have succeeded in restoring our membership.

This relationship provides College researchers with access to some five million newspapers, journals, books, pamphlets, dissertations, archives, government publications, and other resources from all world regions: Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Central, South and Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

And for the first time, our membership includes MIIS, so faculty and students on the Monterey campus are now also eligible to borrow from CRL’s uncommon historical materials.