April is Autism Awareness Month

| by Brenda Ellis

April is Autism Awareness month. Read Fearlessly Different: an autistic actor’s journey to Broadway’s biggest stage (available in print, ebook, and audiobook)

The Middlebury Library also has access to a number of titles related to autism and other forms of disability that can be found using MIDCAT (library catalog) or our Disability Studies Guide

Other titles (recommended by Susan Burch, Professor of American Studies) include:

All the weight of our dreams : on living racialized autism / edited by Lydia X.Z. Brown, E. Ashkenazy, Morénike Giwa Onaiwu

Naoki Higashida, The Reason I Jump [a gorgeous memoir by a Japanese autistic teenager. Poetic]

Wretches & Jabberers [documentary - spotlights two Vermonters]

Deej [documentary about an autistic poet/activist who attended Oberlin College]

 

Want to watch a film?  Kanopy, our streaming service, has several films on autism awareness (just search the term autism). Watch POV: Swim Team, a documentary about a swim team for kids on the autism spectrum.

Borrow “Fearlessly Different” from the library.  Read it online or in print or listen to the audibook on your favorite device.

Brenda Ellis is Senior Research & Instruction Librarian