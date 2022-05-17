Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

This month we celebrate Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Classes are over and finals are upon us, but it’s never to soon to think about your summer reading. The library has lots of options. Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning is one that is available in print and as an e-book, so those with active Midd id’s can login remotely to read it (and seniors, you can until your midd login expires).



Want to find other books and films? Check MIDCAT, the library’s catalog. You can use the subject search Asian American Authors (and narrower terms like Chinese Americans — Poetry; or American Literature — Hawaii, etc.).