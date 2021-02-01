Celebrating Black History Month: children's books by Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes was born February 1, 1901 in Joplin Missouri. Throughout his life, he published books of poetry, novels, plays, non-fiction works, and even children’s books. Today, we’re diving into two children’s books by Hughes: The First Book of Rhythms (1954) and Black Misery (1969).

The First Book of Rhythms was published in 1954 as part of the Franklin Watts First Book series for children.

Cover of The First Book of Rhythms by Langston Hughes, illustrated by Robin King (1959).

Hughes explains all kinds of rhythms - of nature, music, words, athletics, in daily life, and furniture - accompanied by illustrations by Robin King. Check out the “Rhythms in Daily Life” below!

“The Rhythms in Daily Life”

Black Misery was published in 1969, two years after Hughes’ death. The book contains different definitions of “misery,” all of which are instances of racism experienced by Black children. These are paired with illustrations by (Lynette) Arouni, that (we think) perfectly express the devastating prose.

Page from Black Misery by Langston Hughes, illustrated by Arouni (1969).

