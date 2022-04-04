It's All Reading

No matter how you like to read, the library provides books in the format you prefer.

Search for e-books using MIDCAT ( go/midcat/ ). In the drop-down menu to the right of the search, you can filter to our ‘E-books & online resources’ collection.

Use MIDCAT ( go/midcat/ ) to search for the title or author of the book you’d like to read. A MIDCAT search will bring results for all formats.

To browse e-books in our popular reading collection, download the Libby app to the device you like to read on. With Libby, you can sign in using your Middlebury credentials and your public library cards and access a large collection of e-books and audiobooks.

Audio

The best way to find audiobooks is with the Libby app. Download the app to your phone or tablet, then listen to books with the built-in media player.

Request a Book

Anytime you want to read a book we don’t have, you can request it! You can also specify which format you would like to read it in. (go/request/)

Get Help

Visit our e-book and audiobook guide (go/ebookguide/) for help finding and accessing digital books.

A librarian can also help answer any questions you have about e-books and audiobooks (go/askus/).