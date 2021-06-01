June is celebrate LGBTQ month. The Middlebury Library has a dedicated LGBTQ+ Research Guide to get you started.



Want to watch a film? Kanopy, our streaming service, has highlighted 20+ LGBTQ videos to celebrate Pride month.



In addition, the Library of Congress has a resource page featuring a LGBTQ+ Studies Research Guide and many other primary source and media collections that document the history and accomplishments of individuals that identify with or are a part of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer movement. Explore something new to you this month.