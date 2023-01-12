Library Launches a New and Improved Authentication System



The Library has launched a new authentication system that improves access to online library journals and databases. This new system, OpenAthens, replaces our previous proxy system, EZProxy.

When connecting to our online resources, you may now see a pop-up screen about “personal data collection and usage.” This screen pertains only to personal accounts you might create, and, while there are benefits to doing so (e.g., to store frequently used searches, articles, citations, etc.), it is not necessary to create a personal account to use library resources.

As we work through this transition involving access to thousands of online resources, you may experience sporadic authentication problems or other glitches. If so, please let us know by emailing eaccess-admin@middlebury.edu or by contacting us through one of the many ways available from go/askus/. If you want to learn more about the new system and some of its features, you can find more information at go/liboffcampus. For other questions, feel free to contact Terry Simpkins.