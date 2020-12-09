Library Services and Cancellations During Winter Break

As winter break approaches, we wanted to alert you to a few deadlines and cancellations.

The Davis Family Library will be closed longer than usual this year due to the extended holiday break: Dec. 24, 2020-Jan. 10, 2021. The Armstrong Library is currently closed and will reopen on January 18 with limited hours. (See all library hours here.) The last day to request physical materials from library collections until we reopen is Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. Research services, interlibrary loan, and reserves services will all be closed over the holiday break.

Also, we’re sure you are aware of the significant budget challenges the library has faced this year. Since many of our subscriptions run until January 1st, you may not have yet experienced the full impact of the journal and database cancellations we have had to make. However, access to a number of significant resources will end soon.

Access ending as of Dec. 31, 2020:

Oxford University Press Journals (some individual titles will remain)

Project MUSE Premium Collection (some individual titles will remain)

Premium Collection (some individual titles will remain) SAGE journals (some individual titles will remain)

journals (some individual titles will remain) ScienceDirect (Elsevier) journals (some individual titles will remain, plus article tokens)

Springer journals (some individual titles will remain, plus article tokens)

SpringerLink eBooks Taylor & Francis journals (some individual titles will remain)

University of California Press journals (some individual titles will remain)

University of Chicago Press Journals (some individual titles will remain)

Wiley Online Library (some individual titles will remain, plus article tokens)

We deeply regret having to cancel these titles, but the extent of our budget reduction for the year has left us with no viable options. Please make use of our terrific interlibrary loan staff once we reopen in 2021 for materials to which we no longer have direct access. A complete list of our cancellations can be found at: Library Cancellation Decisions - FY21 (shortcut: go/libraryjournalcancellations2020/). We sincerely hope 2021 is kinder to the College’s - and the library’s - finances.

Finally, we would like to encourage faculty to submit reserve and purchase requests for J-Term and Spring by the dates below.

Reserves and purchase requests (for faculty):

J-Term course purchase requests: Dec. 23, 2020

J-Term course reserve requests: Dec. 23, 2020

Spring term course purchase requests: Jan. 31, 2021

Spring term reserve requests: Feb. 5, 2021

Need a reminder of how to request materials for purchase or course reserves? See these reserves and purchase requests pages.

Requests for pickup of physical materials:

Last day to request physical materials from the library’s collection until we reopen: Dec. 17, 2020

Need a reminder of how to request pickup of physical materials? See go/paging/.

Thank you for your continued support and patience, and we hope you all have a relaxing break!

If you have any questions, ask a librarian (go/askus/).