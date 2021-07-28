This week is Semana Latina de la Conservación (Latino Conservation Week). In honor of this week, watch the film Crude: The Real Price of Oil on Kanopy in English / Spanish and learn about environmental issues facing Indigenous and Latino populations in South America. We also have the film on DVD. Originally produced in 2009.



Want to watch other films in a variety of languages? With Kanopy, our streaming service, you can browse films in a language you are studying. Many have English subtitles to help you understand the language as you learn it, but for most films you can turn Kanopy’s subtitles off (note: there are some films where subtitles are part of the film).