Winter Recess Library Updates

Happy Winter from the Library! We have a few updates to share before the start of Winter Recess.

Library Hours

The Davis Family Library has extended hours for final exams and is open until 1 AM Sunday through Thursday nights until Sunday, December 18th. Friday and Saturday will remain normal hours (7:30 AM – 10 PM and 9 AM – 5 PM, respectively). It will close on Monday, December 19th at 10 PM, and then be open 9 AM – 5 PM for the rest of the week, closing for the break at 5 PM on Thursday, December 22nd.

Armstrong Library will maintain normal hours until Monday, December 19th, when it will be open 9 AM – 5 PM. Armstrong will be closed for Winter Recess after the 19th.

Interlibrary Loan Dates

Interlibrary Loan services will stop all mailing services on December 15, 2022. This means that we will neither return nor receive physical items (for example, print books) through the mail after this date. If you have Interlibrary Loan materials that are due between December 15 and January 4, please feel free to keep them over the break!

You may request materials from other libraries after December 15, but you will not receive them until January. Interlibrary Loan will be closed from Thursday, December 22, 2022 until Monday, January 2, 2023.

You may request renewal of Interlibrary Loan materials online in ILLiad. If your item is overdue, you may request renewal by emailing mdyill@middlebury.edu.

***

We hope you all have a restful and rejuvenating Winter Recess!

If you have any questions, ask a librarian!